Winnipeg police dealing with rash of peace officer assaults

Winnipeg police are dealing with a string of peace officer assaults this week, including one in which a Winnipeg police officer was dragged by a truck.

The first assault happened Wednesday at about 5:30 a.m. after a man left his bicycle at the entrance to the Health Sciences Centre and wandered through the hospital, eventually heading into a women’s staff washroom.

Security guards asked him to leave and escorted him out, while the man made death threats against the guards and “postured a fighting stance” several times, said police.

When they got to the man’s bicycle, he threw the bike at the guards, hitting two of them. The guards struggled to handcuff the man but eventually placed him in a holding room before Winnipeg police arrested him.

One guard suffered minor injuries, said police.

Necho Debbin Bittern, 26, faces charges for that incident.

Another assault happened at about midnight Thursday when officers were on patrol spotted a man on a bike breaking the Highway Traffic Act on Aikins Street near Burrows Avenue.

Police tried to stop the man, but he sped off on his bike into oncoming traffic, so they followed him to a home on Alfred Avenue. The man confronted police and tried to push one of them to the ground, said police.

Police told him he was under arrest. The man struggled and produced a bike pump before he was disarmed and handcuffed. Police believe the man was on methamphetamine. The police officer was not hurt.

Nicholas James Lilke, 31, faces charges.

A Winnipeg police officer was dragged “a significant distance” during a traffic stop Friday morning.

Police were told of a man in a truck checking car door handles at about 4:25 a.m. on Brookstone Place near Waverley Street. They found the man on Waverley Street and the officer stopped the truck to talk to the man.

The officer realized the truck had been stolen and tried to arrest the driver, but instead the driver sped the truck away, dragging the officer.

The police officer ended up with several painful injuries but was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for a 2014 Toyota Tacoma double-cab truck with the licence plate HJW249.

The major crimes unit is investigating.