Five times more smoke in Winnipeg so far in 2018

Smoke from wildfires has affected Winnipeg far more than normal this summer.

Due to wildfires in BC, Alberta and now Manitoba, Winnipeg has reported smoke for 79 hours as of 6 p.m. CT.

In a typical year, Winnipeg will see 15 hours of smoke. This is based on Environment Canada statistics from 1981-2010.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, smoke hours accumulate when smoke is being observed and is reducing visibility to less than 10 kilometres.

Smoke and haze will continue to be an ongoing issue with fires still burning out west.

There is some potential relief for the fires in Manitoba though, as some rain will be falling in the area late in the day Saturday. Unfortunately, however, rainfall amounts may not be significant.

While Winnipeggers have had far more smoke than normal, Edmonton, which typically sees 14 hours of smoke in a year, has had well over 150 hours and there’s more on the way.

This has been a recrod setting year for SMOKE in Edmonton! 168hrs of smoke so far… with more on the way. Data is from May-Sept, with visibility recorded at 6 SM or less at the Int'l AP. Thanks to @environmentca for the numbers. #yeg #yegwx #abroads pic.twitter.com/79ClrQObhV — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) August 20, 2018

