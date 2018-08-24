Five times more smoke in Winnipeg so far in 2018
Smoke from wildfires has affected Winnipeg far more than normal this summer.
Due to wildfires in BC, Alberta and now Manitoba, Winnipeg has reported smoke for 79 hours as of 6 p.m. CT.
READ MORE: Thick smoke caused by forest fires near the Manitoba-Ontario border
In a typical year, Winnipeg will see 15 hours of smoke. This is based on Environment Canada statistics from 1981-2010.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, smoke hours accumulate when smoke is being observed and is reducing visibility to less than 10 kilometres.
Smoke and haze will continue to be an ongoing issue with fires still burning out west.
READ MORE: B.C. wildfires map 2018: Current location of wildfires around the province
There is some potential relief for the fires in Manitoba though, as some rain will be falling in the area late in the day Saturday. Unfortunately, however, rainfall amounts may not be significant.
READ MORE: Air quality advisory dropped for Edmonton & Calgary, still in effect in southern Alberta
While Winnipeggers have had far more smoke than normal, Edmonton, which typically sees 14 hours of smoke in a year, has had well over 150 hours and there’s more on the way.
WATCH: Time-lapse video shows smoke turn day to night in B.C.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.