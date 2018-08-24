London Humane Society pleas for donations amid kitten food shortage

The London Humane Society is appealing to the public for help caring for an influx of kittens.

The society says they’re in urgent need of kitten food — from Royal Canin, Hill’s, or Purina Pro Plan.

“Recently in the spring, we moved to a program where we are asking for specific brands,” said executive director Steve Ryall.

“The reason is so that we can create some commonality when serving the animal, as well as improve their health.”

Ryall adds donations can be dropped off to their shelter, located at 624 Clarke Rd or you can purchase items off their Amazon.ca wish list, which can be found through their website.