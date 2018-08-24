N.B. NDP introduces first transgender candidate in province, promises to improve LGBTQ rights

On the campaign trail, the leader of the New Brunswick NDP is commiting to doing more for the LGBTQ community.

On Friday in Saint John, Jennifer Mckenzie introduced the first openly transgender person to run as a candidate in the province.

READ MORE: All our New Brunswick election 2018 coverage

Olivier Hébert first became an activist for the LGBTQ community while attending St. Thomas University, serving as the students union’s sexual and gender diversity representative.

As the NDP candidate in Fredericton West-Hanwell, Hébert says it’s a great opportunity to help raise awareness.

“I’m just like everyone else in many ways, but my experience and the challenges that I face and people like me face, are different and we don’t have the same access as everyone else in our province,” he said.

Hébert talks about one of those challenges.

“Accessing a job for example is difficult if your name and gender marker say Fred but you’re Bethany and every time you get asked to present paperwork to get your pay, you have to disclose who you are,” Hébert said.

WATCH: New Brunswick NDP vow to make party viable again, Greens hoping to increase seats

Mckenzie acknowledges some steps have been taken, but says there’s still a long way to go.

“It’s really important we have a comprehensive approach and that we sit down with people who are affected by our policies and make sure our policies fully cover the challenges that they face,” McKenzie said.

The leader is hoping the diversity in her slate of candidates will translate into a more diverse legislature, one that includes four parties.

But that can be a challenge with limited resources.

“If people are just looking at the big bus, if they’re looking for big splashy announcements, that quite frankly in other elections haven’t materialized, that’s a different story,” McKenzie said.