Crime
August 24, 2018 1:51 pm
Updated: August 24, 2018 1:53 pm

Woman threatens Portage Place security guard with needle, spits on second guard

By Host, Global News Morning  Global News
File / Global News
A A

A woman who set off a security alarm while leaving a store at Portage Place is in custody after assaulting one security guard and spitting on another.

A security guard approached the 28-year old Thursday after the alarm went off, so she pulled a box of perfume out of her bag and ran.

Police said she then threatened to stab the security guard with a needle and punched him. The woman was taken into custody. A needle was later found within her personal property.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police dealing with rash of peace officer assaults

While in a security holding room, police say the woman spit twice in the face of a second security guard. Officers arrived shortly after and arrested the woman.

Police believe she was high on methamphetamine.

Amber Leah Thompson from Winnipeg has been charged with theft under $5,000, assault and uttering threats cause. She remains in custody.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alarm
Meth
Methamphetamine
Portage Place
Security
Security Guard
Shopping
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News