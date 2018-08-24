Woman threatens Portage Place security guard with needle, spits on second guard

A woman who set off a security alarm while leaving a store at Portage Place is in custody after assaulting one security guard and spitting on another.
A security guard approached the 28-year old Thursday after the alarm went off, so she pulled a box of perfume out of her bag and ran.
Police said she then threatened to stab the security guard with a needle and punched him. The woman was taken into custody. A needle was later found within her personal property.
While in a security holding room, police say the woman spit twice in the face of a second security guard. Officers arrived shortly after and arrested the woman.
Police believe she was high on methamphetamine.
Amber Leah Thompson from Winnipeg has been charged with theft under $5,000, assault and uttering threats cause. She remains in custody.
