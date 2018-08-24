Crime
August 24, 2018 2:27 pm

Winnipeg Transit supervisor dragged off bus and beaten

By Online Producer  Global News

A transit supervisor was assaulted and dragged off a bus downtown Thursday night.

Three people were arrested Thursday night after a Winnipeg Transit supervisor was dragged off a bus and beaten.

Police said the bus was stopped at Portage Avenue and Colony Street around 8 p.m. when three men got on.

When the transit supervisor on board told one of the men he hadn’t paid the full fare, all three became “verbally aggressive” and they were asked to get off the bus, said police.

The trio then attacked the supervisor and hauled him onto the street where he was beaten.

Police and Cadets arrived and arrested the three men, two of which were under-aged. They were charged with assault and released on a promise to appear.

The Transit supervisor was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Global News