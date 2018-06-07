Winnipeg Transit adds more inspectors to improve passenger safety

Winnipeg Transit has announced it will be adding transit inspectors to buses and bus stops as the company aims to improve operator and passenger safety.

The move comes after several criminal incidents on buses lead to a safety management report last year.

The move will put five transit inspectors in and near buses, effective immediately.

They will be available for riders to help aid in safety and in providing information.

According to Winnipeg Transit, the inspectors are “highly-trained former bus operators who are uniquely positioned to be a resource for both operators and passengers. They are familiar with all aspects of the transit system [and] are enforcement officers for the public transit by-law.”

In addition to the new workers, an advisory committee recommended transit begin discussions with Winnipeg police regarding the Bear Clan’s involvement in future safety initiatives.

The safety report also recommended expanding audio and video surveillance systems on buses and looking into equipping inspectors with vests.