Excessive speeding ticket leads to Revelstoke police seizing cannabis, weapons

Charges of drug trafficking and possession of prohibited weapons are being recommended against an Abbotsford man after he was pulled over for speeding in B.C’s Interior on Wednesday.

According to the RCMP, the vehicle was stopped for speeding approximately 10 kilometres east of Revelstoke, at 6:30 p.m., on the Trans-Canada Highway. Police said upon further investigation, they found and seized 10 pounds of cannabis, three prohibited weapons, a replica pistol, contraband tobacco and an undisclosed amount of Canadian money.

The 45-year-old man was issued a ticket for excessive speeding and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. As noted above, police recommended charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of prohibited weapons. He is scheduled to appear in Revelstoke court on Wednesday, Dec. 5.