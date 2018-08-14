Vaughan woman has vehicle impounded after speeding in Wasaga Beach: OPP

A woman from Vaughan is facing charges after police say she was caught driving more than double the speed limit in Wasaga Beach.

According to Huronia West OPP, on Sunday just after 1:30 a.m., officers were on Mosley Street near 41st Street conducting RADAR enforcement, when they saw a vehicle driving westbound quickly.

Police say the officer’s RADAR recorded the vehicle driving more than 102 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

According to police, the driver, a 25-year-old woman from Vaughan, has been charged with adult racing a motor vehicle and excessive speeding.

READ MORE: Barrie man facing charges after single vehicle collision on Highway 89

Police say her licence was suspended and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

According to police, she is scheduled to appear in an Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 25.