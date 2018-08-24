John McCain stops treatment for aggressive brain cancer

Arizona Sen. John McCain‘s family announced Friday that he will no longer be seeking treatment for an aggressive brain cancer that he was diagnosed with last summer.

McCain’s family statement explained that the 81-year-old Republican senator has already “surpassed expectations for his survival” through the treatment he has received.

My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you – you've given us strength to carry on. pic.twitter.com/KuAQSASoa7 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2018

“But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict,” the statement read. “With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

His daughter, Meghan McCain, thanked those who have supported her family through the treatment process.

WATCH: Sen. McCain cast deciding vote in failed GOP bill to repeal Obamacare

“My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year,” she wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you – you’ve given us strength to carry on.”

McCain’s wife, Cindy, also posted the statement on Twitter, writing: “I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey.”

They have been married for 37 years.

READ MORE: Brain cancer not stopping John McCain from tweeting his thoughts, criticizing Trump

McCain had been undergoing treatment for glioblastoma since July 2017 and was largely absent from Washington for several months.

According to The New York Times, many McCain family members have gathered in Arizona, and some close friends say the senator could have just days to live.