Saskatchewan Huskies wrap up training camp, ready for Green and White game

The coaches have had a chance to see what the players can do during training camp, now it’s time to see who shines when they play for real.

The Saskatchewan Huskies football team has wrapped up almost two weeks of training camp as they prepare for the 2018 Canada West season.

They take to the field Friday evening for the annual Green and White game.

Head coach Scott Flory said while they train at full speed, the game will give the players a chance to go to the ground, something they don’t much of during training camp.

“We’ve got to be able to do that to be able to put our bodies in position to not only take the contact, but make sure we know how to go to the ground,” Flory explained.

“We can do all the tackling simulation drills, but it’s another thing to do it live.”

Fifth-year quarterback Kyle Siemens said while everyone is excited at the start of camp and adjusting back to playing football, it is time to see what they do in a game situation.

“It takes time and I think we’ve done a good job of continuing to build,” Siemens said.

“We’re just excited to go play some football.”

Game time is 7 p.m. CT at Griffiths Stadium.

The Huskies home opener is Aug. 31 when they take on the Alberta Golden Bears.