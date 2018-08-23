Saskatchewan Huskies

August 23, 2018 1:15 pm
Updated: August 23, 2018 1:42 pm

Saskatchewan Huskies head coach Scott Flory dons offensive co-ordinator hat

By Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The Saskatchewan Huskies football team’s coaching staff is settling in for the upcoming season, but with one notable exception.

The Saskatchewan Huskies football team has confirmed Marcus Crandell will not be returning to the team as offensive co-ordinator for the upcoming season.

The former Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback was brought on board by Huskies head coach Scott Flory last year.

READ MORE: New look for Saskatchewan Huskies at receiver


Story continues below

However, with his family and business in Alberta, Crandell has opted to take a coaching position with the Calgary Colts of the Canadian Junior Football League.

Flory said he will call the plays as this year – a role he’s familiar with after serving as the team’s offensive coordinator for three seasons prior to being named head coach.

“I’m excited for it. Didn’t get much time this summer putting the offence together, but I think it will pay dividends for us this fall, and it’s exciting going back to doing that,” Flory said.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Huskies hoping to turn defence around for 2018 season

Fall training camp will be capped off with the Green vs. White Inter-squad game at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Saskatchewan kicks off the Canada West regular season against the Alberta Golden Bears on Aug. 31 at Griffiths Stadium.

Global News