Bike theft problem getting worse in Kelowna

Five bicycles are stolen in Kelowna every day, according to the city’s crime prevention supervisor.

“We’re looking at about 120 bikes more this year over last year,” Colleen Cornock said on Thursday during the city’s bike theft prevention event. “We’re been seeing a steady increase in bike thefts for the last few years.”

So far in 2018, 470 bikes have been stolen in Kelowna.

Cornock said bike owners need to do more to secure their property and ensure it is properly documented.

“The message is still not getting out there.”

There’s an app to help you have your bike returned if it’s stolen.

The 529 Garage app is a North America-wide registration service that has been used by the Kelowna RCMP since 2015.

“By registering, cyclists also have all the information required for insurance purposes, should they need it,” Cornock said.

Cornock said RCMP are targeting known priority property crime offenders in Kelowna.

“If your bike is stolen, report it,” she said. “If you find it for sale online, contact the RCMP’s non-emergency line (250-762-3300) and work with them to create a plan. Never attempt to recover a stolen bike without police involvement.”

The app collects the serial number, photo and model information of a bicycle as well as the owner’s contact information.

