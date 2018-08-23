Breach Of Trust
Ridge Meadows RCMP officer facing sex, breach of trust charges

Const. Gregory Scott Bakker is facing one charge of touching a person under 16 for a sexual purpose and one charge of breach of trust.

A B.C. Mountie accused of inappropriately touching a youth is facing criminal charges.

The conduct of Const. Gregory Scott Bakker with the Ridge Meadows RCMP is alleged to have taken place between July and November of 2016, at or near Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, and Surrey, British Columbia.

He’s now facing two charges: one count of touching a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose and one count of breach of trust.

The BC Prosecution Service said Bakker was released on bail on Thursday, under conditions.

He’s due back in Surrey Provincial Court on Oct. 5, 2018.

The BCPS said it will not be releasing further details, as the matter is before the court.

