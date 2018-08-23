‘We are staying optimistic’: Regina native living in Hawaii bracing for Hurricane Lane

Considered to be the biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades, Hurricane Lane has those living in Hawaii preparing for the worst, including Regina, Sask. native Heather Arias De Cordoba and her family.

READ MORE: LIVE BLOG: Flash flood, landslide warnings issued as Hurricane Lane nears Hawaii

Born and raised in the Queen City, Arias De Cordoba is living in Honolulu after leaving Canada nearly 30 years ago.

Like many other Hawaii residents, Arias De Cordoba said she and her family are doing their best to stay safe in a scenario that could become disastrous.

“We went out a couple of days ahead of time in the off hours, first thing in the morning, and got our gas, we went over to the grocery store and stocked up on all of our water. We’ve (also) filled up lots of water from the tap here,” Arias De Cordoba said.

READ MORE: Hawaii deals with flooding as Hurricane Lane carves path toward islands

Growing up in Saskatchewan, Arias De Cordoba said she is well aware of the damage that can be done when disaster strikes.

“Being from Regina, I’ve been through quite a few tornadoes, so I know those things can turn into projectiles when they’re blowing down the street. We’ve made sure to pull everything inside,” Arias De Cordoba said.

The State of Hawaii has been hard at work preparing for the Category 4 storm, stocking up on emergency food and water and readying shelters.

“The state is doing everything they can and I think we’re just waiting to see if it brushes that close [to the shore] or if we’re going to have a close miss,” Arias De Cordoba said.

“They’re shutting down the bus services [and] schools have been shut down, so they’re taking it seriously.”

READ MORE: Canadians warned to avoid Hawaii travel as Hurricane Lane approaches

Arias De Cordoba said they are being positive and hoping for the best possible outcome.

“We are staying optimistic. The only thing that concerns me right now is that this hurricane is slowing down as it is heading north. Initially, it was coming at 10 mph and now I think it’s down to seven [mph],” Arias De Cordoba said.

“What that means for us, is a lot of extra water and moisture. There will be a lot of flooding.”

Arias De Cordoba has a concrete basement where they can go for safety and also has the option of heading to nearby schools dedicated as shelters.

“If we feel that we really need to get to someplace safe, it’s only a one-mile driving distance,” Arias De Cordoba said.

READ MORE: Hawaii braces itself for strengthening Hurricane Lane

According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Lane has seen wind speeds of 130 mph and has come within 350 miles of Hawaii.

American president Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in the State of Hawaii.