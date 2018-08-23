Hurricane Lane forces cancellation of Vancouver-Hawaii flights

With Hurricane Lane bearing down on Hawaii, a number of Vancouver-based flights to and from the tropical state have been cancelled.

WestJet has cancelled all regular flights in and out of Hawaii for August 23 and August 24.

However, it did add two extra flights out of the state on Thursday, one from Honolulu and one from Maui to get customers out of the hurricane’s path.

“WestJet is in the process of contacting guests who were to fly out of both islands [Thursday] evening to let them know that an earlier departure has been scheduled on the recovery flights,” said the company in an email.

“Guests from Friday’s flights are also being contacted and will be re-booked on extra flight segments this weekend when it is safe to resume flying, post-hurricane.”

The following WestJet flights have been cancelled:

August 23

WS1864 from Vancouver to Honolulu

from Vancouver to Honolulu WS1865 from Honolulu to Vancouver

from Honolulu to Vancouver WS1852 from Vancouver to Kahului

from Vancouver to Kahului WS1853 from Kahului to Vancouver

August 24

WS1864 from Vancouver to Honolulu

from Vancouver to Honolulu WS1865 from Honolulu to Vancouver

from Honolulu to Vancouver WS1852 from Vancouver to Kahului

from Vancouver to Kahului WS1853 from Kahului to Vancouver

Meanwhile, Air Canada said it only has one scheduled flight to the state on Thursday, a Vancouver-Maui return, which has been pushed forward in order to avoid the hurricane.

It says it has one flight scheduled for Friday, a Vancouver-Honolulu return, and is closely monitoring the weather in order to decide the timing of that flight.

The company is allowing passengers to re-book Hawaiian flights with no penalty if they bought their ticket before August 21, for a period of travel ending before August 26.

Earlier this week, the federal government urged Canadians not to travel to Hawaii with the Category 4 hurricane approaching the state.

On its website, it urged that all “non-essential travel” be avoided.

*With files from Emily Lazatin and Maham Abedi