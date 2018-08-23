New Brunswick NDP vow to make party viable again, Greens hoping to increase seats

With the New Brunswick Legislature in the backdrop, the leader of the province’s New Democratic Party made a pitch to voters.

“New Brunswickers deserve better. That is why the NDP is presenting a plan that will make a difference for people now,” said acclaimed party leader Jennifer McKenzie.

Outlined in the NDP platform is a $15-minimum wage increase, public home care, free and lower-cost public education for youth, school-based childcare without wait lists and what the party refers to as “real environmental leadership.”

NDP leader makes campaign platform announcement outside the New Brunswick legislature. Calling it the “real progressive alternative for New Brunswickers.” ⁦⁦@Global_NB⁩ #nbvotes2018 #nbpoli pic.twitter.com/XP7G2izZhn — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) August 23, 2018

“We’re seeing almost a wave of relief wash over them that someone is finally listening and understanding what they face every day,” said McKenzie.

Last year, her predecessor Dominic Cardy resigned as leader, blaming party infighting.

Serving as the chief of staff for the Progressive Conservatives, Cardy has put his name on the ballot and is running in Fredericton west as a Tory.

“I think that speaks volumes about who he is and what he stands for,” said McKenzie.

The NDP hasn’t had a seat in the legislature for more than a decade.

Prior to the writ dropping, the province’s Green party was the de facto third party. Their leader is vowing to do whatever it takes to increase the number of seats from just one.

“We will accept whatever role New Brunswickers choose for us and we will deliver effectively and with compassion,” said Green Party leader David Coon.

Coon announced his party platform Monday and was campaigning in the capital city on day one of the 32-day race with an emphasis on collaboration.

Green Party leader @DavidCCoon meets with administration at York Care Centre in Fredericton on day one of the campaign trail. @Global_NB #nbvotes2018 pic.twitter.com/9bWe1yXW6w — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) August 23, 2018

“We need to restructure, reconstruct the way governance is organized to deliver services so that it works for people well. So it enables us to put compassion back into the delivery of services,” said Coon

The People’s Alliance is expected to launch and release its platform Saturday.