Sacha Baron Cohen trolls Donald Trump as character Ali G

Comedian and actor Sacha Baron Cohen resurrected his old character, rapper Ali G, to troll U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter.

Early Thursday afternoon, Cohen as Ali G tweeted a short video from 2003 featuring Trump on Da Ali G Show, and then a second written tweet, essentially an addendum in slang and abbreviations.

It appears Cohen tweeted in response to former Trump affiliates Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen being charged with serious crimes.

In the tweet, in its entirety below, Cohen-as-Ali G mocked Trump’s awful week and his apparent links to criminality. He also made fun of Trump’s penis size and called him the Suge Knight of world leaders. (All spelling and grammatical errors are intentional.)

“2 my main man President Ronald Trump, check out when you colluded wiv me a few years ago and u corrected all dem stupid fake news scientists who said dat humanoids have only been around for 300,000 years. Yesterday it was proven in de courts dat u iz a crook – respeck! U iz a genuine gangsta! And it turns out most of your crew are too innit (4 guilty so far). U iz de Suge Knight of world leaderz innit. Also nuff respek for bonin all dem pornstars – but why iz you payin dem money to keep quiet about it? We know it aint coz u haz got a tiny dong, u told everyone it woz massive on da telly, and one fing u ain’t, is a liar. Anyway, peace out, u iz a hinspiration for young people, showing dem u can become President of America without having to give up a life of crime. Bigupyaself O.G.”

The video interview clip, above, is only a brief snippet of the whole interview, which lasted just under two minutes. Trump suddenly takes off his mic and leaves the room after Ali G proposes an ice cream business to him. (Cohen maintains the full interview ran for approximately seven minutes and Trump had no idea it was a put-on.)

In 2012, Trump referred to the interview and said he “never fall[s] for scams.”

I never fall for scams. I am the only person who immediately walked out of my ‘Ali G’ interview — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2012

Earlier that year, he called Cohen a “moron.”

@SachaBaronCohen is a moron who should have been pummeled by the weak and pathetic security person who stood (cont) http://t.co/XAYYf7I3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2012

Cohen has been making a point of embarrassing and shaming American politicians and celebrities on his show Who Is America?, which is just wrapping up its first season.

So far, Cohen has duped ex-congressman Joe Walsh, former vice-president Dick Cheney, former Senate candidate Roy Moore, journalist Ted Koppel, ex-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, former Republican state representative Jason Spencer and even one-time Alaska governor Sarah Palin (although her segment has not yet appeared on the show).

Cohen even shamed Bachelor contestant Corrine Olympios. The Who Is America? finale airs Sunday.

As of this writing, Trump has not yet publicly responded to Cohen-as-Ali G’s tweet.