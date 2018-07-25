Jason Spencer, U.S. politician, to resign after dropping pants, screaming N-word on Sacha Baron Cohen show

Jason Spencer, the Republican Georgia politician who dropped his pants, screamed the N-word and spoke mock Chinese words on Sacha Baron Cohen’s satirical show Who is America?, will resign after initially resisting calls to do so.

Spencer featured in a segment on the show’s second episode.

WATCH: U.S. politician denounces Baron Cohen TV guns prank as ‘sick fraud’

It showed him taking part in a mock training session led by Col. Erran Morad, an Israeli soldier portrayed by Cohen.

First, he was instructed to convince a person in a dark cloak that he was Chinese so that he could take a photo with a selfie stick beneath the individual’s clothing.

To do this, he spoke in mock Asian words, sometimes incorporating terms such as “Hong Kong,” “Red Dragon” and “sushi,” which is Japanese.

READ MORE: Jason Spencer, Georgia politician, refuses to resign after shocking behaviour on Sacha Baron Cohen show

Then, he was goaded into saying the N-word in an effort to attract attention when a terrorist was nearby.

Spencer subsequently screamed the N-word four times in a Who is America? clip that was posted to YouTube.

“Are you crazy? The N-word is ‘noonie’!” Cohen said as Morad.

“Not this word, this word is disgusting.”

Spencer was then convinced to drop his pants and his underwear and show his posterior in an effort to fend off a terrorist.

In the wake of the clip’s airing on Sunday night, Georgia House speaker David Ralston said Spencer had disgraced himself and “should resign immediately,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Spencer apologized for what he called a “ridiculously ugly episode” but initially refused to resign.

But The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Spencer had given his resignation to the House speaker’s office.

His resignation will take effect July 31, CNN reported.

In a statement reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Spencer said he was “fraudulently induced” to partake “in bogus self-defense and terrorism training” after legislation he brought forward in 2016 “provoked death threats against me and my family.”

“They exploited my state of mind for profit and notoriety,” he said.

Spencer’s proposed legislation would have kept women from wearing burqas on public property — on Who is America?, he said, “I don’t call it a burqa ban, I call it an anti-masking statute.”

The proposed legislation was withdrawn after Republican leaders criticized it.

Had Spencer stayed in his position up to January, he would have been able to draw health insurance at public expense for the rest of his life.