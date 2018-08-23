Victims identified in homicide-suicide shooting in City of Kawartha Lakes

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have identified a woman and man in what they are now treating as a homicide-suicide incident on Sunday morning.

OPP were called to a home on Spen Haven Road about 20 kilometres east of Lindsay around 9:30 a.m. where they found two bodies. Both people had suffered gunshot wounds.

They have been identified as Wendy Allan, 51, and John Allan, 63, both of former Emily Township.

Police say the preliminary investigation reveals that the woman’s death was the result of a homicide, police said.

A neighbour told CHEX News she heard “a number of gunshots” before police arrived on scene.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the OPP’s major crime unit, OPP Central Region forensic identification services (FIS), under the direction of Det. Insp. Matt Watson of the OPP criminal investigation branch (CIB).