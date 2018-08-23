Tom Hanks surprises girl with leukemia with postcard from Greece

Tom Hanks helped a 12-year-old girl’s birthday wishes come true after he sent her a personalized postcard from Greece.

Aspen Kelly, who has been battling leukemia since November, asked for postcards from around the world for her 13th birthday — which is on Sept. 1.

Aspen asked her mom to ask people on Facebook to send her postcards so she could “see the world” without having to leave the house.

“So, as many people know, my daughter Aspen has been fighting Leukemia since November 22, 2017,” she wrote.

The post continued: “Her birthday is September 1st and she will be turning 13. She can’t really do anything or go anywhere for her birthday like she used to so she has a special request. She would like to receive post cards for her birthday.”

“Since she can’t really travel unless her counts are up, she is hoping that maybe people can send her a post card from where they live in the United States or all over the world. She would love to see a beautiful place, or something cool and exciting from other places she’s never been to before,” the post read.

Hanks sent the 12-year-old girl a handwritten postcard from Greece.

Aspen’s mother took to Facebook to share the postcard. “This postcard is too awesome not to share, and I’m totally geeking-out right now! But Tom Hanks took the time to send Aspen a postcard from Greece!” she wrote.

She continued: “Wasn’t sure it was really him, but we compared his writing to a letter a fan got online and his picture. And he’s in Greece right now. How cool is that?!? Thank you so much Tom Hanks for taking the time to send Aspen a postcard!”

“I hope this arrives in time for your happy 13th birthday! Love you,” Hanks wrote on the postcard.

Her mom says she has received more than 1,000 postcards so far and they were sent from all 50 states and 49 different countries.

Leukemia is cancer of the body’s blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow and the lymphatic system, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Many types of leukemia exist and some forms are more common in children.