Man high on meth hurls BBQ tank through Winnipeg police cruiser window

A man high on meth threw a barbecue tank through a cop car window Wednesday, say Winnipeg police.

Officers said they were in the area on an unrelated call at 11:15 a.m. when a man, who appeared to be on methamphetamine, approached the car parked in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue.

An officer sitting in the passenger side of the cruiser saw the suspect walk toward the car from the back, and then without saying anything, launched the barbecue tank into the rear window of the cruiser.

The officer was not hurt.

The man was taken into custody and charged with assaulting a police officer and mischief.

