Stunt coordinator who sued CBS for on-set injury now in coma following ‘MacGyver’ accident

Stunt coordinator Justin Sundquist is in a medically induced coma following an accident on the set of MacGyver.

“We have learned about an injury to stunt coordinator Justin Sundquist that occurred late Monday on the set of MACGYVER in Atlanta,” said CBS TV Studio in a statement. “The production team is cooperating with the authorities investigating the accident, and our primary concern at this time is Justin’s health and well-being.”

Sources on the set of the TV show say that Sundquist sustained a severe head injury when he fell off a moving vehicle. Industry publication Deadline reported that he was conscious following the accident, but was put into a coma by doctors because the injury was so serious. He is still in hospital.

In an ironic and awful twist, Sundquist sued CBS last year after he was allegedly hit by a car during a stunt on the set of Hawaii Five-O. According to lawsuit documents, he felt Hawaii Five-O had a “rushed, hectic set” with a “lack of safety meetings and clear safety instructions.”

He claimed that the set employees were “negligent” in multiple instances, and said he witnessed “controlled substance abuse by a key safety personnel,” which led to him getting hit by the vehicle.

Sundquist allegedly saw this unidentified individual tempt “certain stunt performers with a quid pro quo: if they supplied him with pills, he supplied them with work.”

The Hollywood Reporter said the lawsuit was eventually settled. No terms of that settlement have been revealed.

In the past, Sundquist has doubled for Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes in Captain America: Civil War and has done stunts in other blockbuster movies like The Fate of the Furious. As a stunt coordinator on MacGyver, he would have been responsible for the safety of all stunts and not actually participating in them, so it’s unclear how he ended up falling from the car.

This incident comes one year after stuntman John Bernecker died on the set of AMC show The Walking Dead — the first stunt-related death in the United States in 17 years.

Production of MacGyver is ongoing.

MacGyver returns for its third season on Global at the end of September.