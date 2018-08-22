‘Big Bang Theory’ to end next year with Season 12
After soaring high as one of the most popular shows on TV for more than a decade, The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end in 2019.
On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Television, the producers of the beloved sitcom, announced that the show would be ending after Season 12. The final season premieres in the last week of September.
READ MORE: Steven Tyler sends Donald Trump cease-and-desist letter for playing Aerosmith at rallies
“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” WBTV and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement.
With 279 episodes, the show is the longest-running multi-camera comedy in TV history. It just shot its first episode of Season 12 on Tuesday.
The main cast, including Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg and Mayim Bialik are all returning for the show’s final season.
Fans and haters clashed on social media, with some people excited for the show to end, while others said they weren’t ready to see the show go.
Fellow long-running sitcom Modern Family is also ending next year with its upcoming 10th season.
READ MORE: Asia Argento denies sexual assault allegations, says Anthony Bourdain paid settlement to accuser
During its run, The Big Bang Theory earned 52 Emmy nominations and won 10 of them. Despite its multiple awards nods, it has never won top comedy honours. The show was — by far — TV’s No. 1 comedy in North America (including Canada) until it was booted from the top spot by the return of Roseanne.Follow @CJancelewicz
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.