‘Big Bang Theory’ to end next year with Season 12

After soaring high as one of the most popular shows on TV for more than a decade, The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end in 2019.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Television, the producers of the beloved sitcom, announced that the show would be ending after Season 12. The final season premieres in the last week of September.



“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” WBTV and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement.

With 279 episodes, the show is the longest-running multi-camera comedy in TV history. It just shot its first episode of Season 12 on Tuesday.

The main cast, including Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg and Mayim Bialik are all returning for the show’s final season.

Fans and haters clashed on social media, with some people excited for the show to end, while others said they weren’t ready to see the show go.

I have been a fan of The Big Bang Theory since the beginning. All the hates people are throwing at the show now, seriously? You could have just leave it if it wasn’t your cup of tea. Its been more than a decade and I love it more every season. This finale news is 💔 — Comeback EXO! (@smol_soo12) August 22, 2018

The Big Bang Theory is an awesome show and it kinda sucks its ending, but were getting 12 seasons all together and I cant wait for the final one #TheBigBangTheory — Titans (@jumper_08) August 22, 2018

In news that blesses so many Autistic and ace people, the Big Bang Theory is ending finally. It's still going to be a long time before folks stop comparing us w/Sheldon Cooper but someday. — Eb the Intolerant (@EbThen) August 22, 2018

The Big Bang Theory is officially ending after this season. Many people will say it should have ended long ago, but in any case, Bye-zinga. — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) August 22, 2018

I cannot believe we let The Big Bang Theory be that successful. We failed as a generation — Canadian geese fan account ♐ (@idkkati) August 22, 2018

Fellow long-running sitcom Modern Family is also ending next year with its upcoming 10th season.

During its run, The Big Bang Theory earned 52 Emmy nominations and won 10 of them. Despite its multiple awards nods, it has never won top comedy honours. The show was — by far — TV’s No. 1 comedy in North America (including Canada) until it was booted from the top spot by the return of Roseanne.