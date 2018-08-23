High-risk sex offender believed to be living in Winnipeg, say police

Winnipeg police say a high-risk sex offender may be living in the city.

Repeat sex offender James Badour has a history of sexual offences against young children, male and female.

His most recent offence happened in 2015 in Ontario. He sexually interfered with a six and seven-year-old, who lived across the street from him.

He was sentenced to 685 days.

Badour was released from prison in April 2015, but still remains under supervised probation until April 14, 2020.

He is at a high risk to re-offend and all children are at risk, say police.

Police say he is prohibited from attending public parks, or swimming areas, becoming or continuing to be employed, and having any contact or communication with a person under the age of sixteen.