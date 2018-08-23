New Brunswick election: Bathurst West-Beresford

Riding background

This riding includes the communities of Bathurst and Beresford.

Bathurst West-Beresford was formed during the 2013 redistricting process from parts of former ridings Bathurst, Nigadoo-Chaleur, and Nepisiguit.

Candidates

Liberal: Brian Kenny (incumbent)

Serves as Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development

Progressive Conservative: Yvon Landry

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Mike Rau

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

In 2014, Brian Kenny won the newly merged riding with 62.7 per cent of the vote.

He defeated PC candidate Anne Bard-Lavigne (25.5 per cent), NDP candidate Etienne Arseneau (8.1 per cent), and Green candidate Catherine Doucet (3.6 per cent).

2010

Brian Kenny was re-elected as the Liberal MLA in Bathurst, which has sent Liberal MLAs to the legislature since 1967. Kenny was first elected in 2003.

Nigadoo-Chaleur also has strong Liberal roots, having elected a Liberal MLA since 1978. Roland Haché won the seat in the 1999 election, holding it until 2014. In 2010 he won with 49.8 per cent of the vote.

Nepisiguit sent PC MLA Ryan Riordon to the legislature in 2010. He captured 41.0 per cent of the vote, defeating Liberal incumbent Cheryl Lavoie.