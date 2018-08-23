New Brunswick election 2018

More
Politics
August 23, 2018 10:53 am

New Brunswick election: Caraquet

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
Global News
A A

Riding background

This riding includes the communities of Bas-Caraquet, Caraquet, Grande-Anse, Maisonnette and Paquetville.

There is no incumbent candidate as Hédard Albert, who had held this riding since 2003 for the Liberals, is not running for re-election.

Caraquet has been a Liberal riding in all but two elections since 1974.

Candidates


Story continues below

Liberal: Isabelle Theriault

Progressive Conservative: Kevin Haché

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Daniel Alain Blanchard

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

Hédard Albert retained the riding of Caraquet with 56.8 per cent of the popular vote. PC candidate Suzanne Morais-Vienneau captured 21.9 per cent, NDP candidate Mathieu Chayer took 19.0 per cent, and Green candidate Sophie Chiasson-Gould 2.3 per cent.

2010

Liberal incumbent Hédard Albert won with 50.1 per cent of the vote.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blaine Higgs
Brian Gallant
Caraquet
David Coon
Green Party
Greens
Jennifer McKenzie
Kris Austin
Liberal Party
NB Election 2018
nbpoli
NDP
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Election
New Brunswick Election 2018
New Brunswick Politics
PCs
People's Alliance
politics
progressive conservatives

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News