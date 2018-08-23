New Brunswick election: Caraquet
Riding background
This riding includes the communities of Bas-Caraquet, Caraquet, Grande-Anse, Maisonnette and Paquetville.
There is no incumbent candidate as Hédard Albert, who had held this riding since 2003 for the Liberals, is not running for re-election.
Caraquet has been a Liberal riding in all but two elections since 1974.
Candidates
Liberal: Isabelle Theriault
Progressive Conservative: Kevin Haché
NDP: Candidate pending
Green: Daniel Alain Blanchard
People’s Alliance: Candidate pending
KISS N.B. Candidate pending
Independent:
History
2014
Hédard Albert retained the riding of Caraquet with 56.8 per cent of the popular vote. PC candidate Suzanne Morais-Vienneau captured 21.9 per cent, NDP candidate Mathieu Chayer took 19.0 per cent, and Green candidate Sophie Chiasson-Gould 2.3 per cent.
2010
Liberal incumbent Hédard Albert won with 50.1 per cent of the vote.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.