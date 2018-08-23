New Brunswick election: Shippigan-Lamèque-Miscou

Riding background

The 2013 redistricting process extended the boundaries of the Shippigan-Lamèque-Miscou riding inland to the Pokemouche area.

This riding includes the communities of Lameque, Tracadie, Shippagan, and Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphael.

Shippagan-Lamèque-Miscou has been a solidly Progressive Conservative riding since 1978 with the exceptions of the 1987 and 1995 and 2014 elections.

Candidates

Liberal: Wilfred Roussel (incumbent)

Serves as Minister of Agriculture, Mines and Rural Affairs

Progressive Conservative: Robert Gauvin

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Candidate pending

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

Liberal candidate Wilfred Roussel defeated the PC incumbent Paul Robichaud in the 2014 election.

It was a tight race with only 44 votes separating Roussel and Robichaud.

Roussel earned 46.10 per cent of the vote while Robichaud earned 45.6 per cent.

Until he was defeated, Robichaud had held the seat since 1999.

2010

PC incumbent Paul Robichaud retained his seat in the 2010 election with 58.9 per cent of the vote in the 2010 election.