Transition has begun to cooler, fresher air in Metro Vancouver
The air quality remained quite poor in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley on Thursday morning because of smoke from wildfires.
However, Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga says a transition to cleaner air has begun.
“After a very murky day yesterday, probably the smokiest of the stretch here on the Lower Mainland, things will slowly thin out [on Thursday],” Madryga said.
Madryga said despite thinning out a little in the afternoon, widespread smoke is expected to linger on Thursday.
“We’ll look for more clearing of the smoke [Friday] and certainly into the weekend as cooler air floods in, a westerly flow. That’s good news. It’ll be accompanied by a chance of showers on the weekend, though.”
The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for many communities on the coast has already improved.
Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and a number of communities on Vancouver Island reported AQHI index readings of 10+, or “very high risk” on Wednesday.
That has dropped to below four for most communities on the island, while Metro Vancouver is seeing lower, but still mixed readings.
Madryga says the B.C. Interior will still be very smoky through the weekend because of the wildfires.
