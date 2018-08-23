New Brunswick election: Miramichi Bay-Neguac
Riding background
The riding has flip-flopped between Liberal and PC representatives for the last few decades.
The 2013 redistricting process left Miramichi Bay-Neguac mostly untouched.
Although it is geographically one of the largest ridings, most of the electorate can be found in the eastern section of the riding.
Candidates
Liberal: Lisa Harris (incumbent)
- Serves as Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care
Progressive Conservative: Debi Tozer
NDP: Candidate pending
Green: James (Junior) Denny
People’s Alliance: Terry Collette
KISS N.B. Candidate pending
Independent:
History
2014
PC incumbent Serge Robichaud was defeated by Liberal candidate Lisa Harris in the 2014 election.
Harris won with 49.2 per cent of the vote while Robichaud earned 38.8 per cent of the vote.
2010
PC candidate Serge Robichaud took the seat from Liberal incumbent Carmel Robichaud in the 2010 election.
