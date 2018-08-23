New Brunswick election: Miramichi Bay-Neguac

Riding background

The riding has flip-flopped between Liberal and PC representatives for the last few decades.

The 2013 redistricting process left Miramichi Bay-Neguac mostly untouched.

Although it is geographically one of the largest ridings, most of the electorate can be found in the eastern section of the riding.

Candidates

Liberal: Lisa Harris (incumbent)

S erves as Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care

Progressive Conservative: Debi Tozer

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: James (Junior) Denny

People’s Alliance: Terry Collette

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

PC incumbent Serge Robichaud was defeated by Liberal candidate Lisa Harris in the 2014 election.

Harris won with 49.2 per cent of the vote while Robichaud earned 38.8 per cent of the vote.

2010

PC candidate Serge Robichaud took the seat from Liberal incumbent Carmel Robichaud in the 2010 election.