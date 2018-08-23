New Brunswick election 2018

More
Politics
August 23, 2018 10:53 am

New Brunswick election: Miramichi Bay-Neguac

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
Global News
A A

Riding background

The riding has flip-flopped between Liberal and PC representatives for the last few decades.

The 2013 redistricting process left Miramichi Bay-Neguac mostly untouched.

Although it is geographically one of the largest ridings, most of the electorate can be found in the eastern section of the riding.

Candidates

Liberal: Lisa Harris (incumbent)

  • Serves as Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care

    • Story continues below

Progressive Conservative: Debi Tozer

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: James (Junior) Denny

People’s Alliance: Terry Collette

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

PC incumbent Serge Robichaud was defeated by Liberal candidate Lisa Harris in the 2014 election.

Harris won with 49.2 per cent of the vote while Robichaud earned 38.8 per cent of the vote.

2010

PC candidate Serge Robichaud took the seat from Liberal incumbent Carmel Robichaud in the 2010 election.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blaine Higgs
Brian Gallant
David Coon
Green Party
Greens
Jennifer McKenzie
Kris Austin
Liberal Party
Miramichi Bay-Neguac
NB Election 2018
nbpoli
NDP
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Election
New Brunswick Election 2018
New Brunswick Politics
PCs
People's Alliance
politics
progressive conservatives

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News