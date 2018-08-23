New Brunswick election: Rothesay

Riding background

Rothesay is a mostly suburban riding that includes a portion of the City of Saint John and the Town of Rothesay.

The district has steadfastly elected a PC candidate since 1999.

Candidates

Liberal: Stephanie Tomilson

Progressive Conservative: Ted Flemming (incumbent)

Ted Flemming is the grandson of former New Brunswick premier Hugh John Flemming and great-grandson of former premier James Kidd Flemming.

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Ann McAllister

People’s Alliance: Mike Griffin

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

PC incumbent Ted Flemming retained his seat in the 2014 general election.

Flemming won with 45.2 per cent of the vote, while Liberal candidate Stephanie Tomilson earned 27.4 per cent of the vote.

2012 by-election

Blaney resigned her seat in 2012 to become the president and chief executive officer of Efficiency New Brunswick, prompting a by-election in June 2012.

PC candidate Ted Flemming won the by-election with 38.3 per cent of the vote, defeating Liberal candidate John Wilcox, who earned 31.3 per cent of the vote.

2010

PC incumbent Margaret-Ann Blaney was re-elected in 2010, easily defeating her the field of other candidates by earning 56.6 per cent of the vote.

Blaney had served in several cabinet positions in the Tory government of Bernard Lord and continued to do so under David Alward.