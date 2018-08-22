Donald Trump says payments to women didn’t come from campaign funds: report

President Donald Trump says hush money payments made by his former lawyer Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal don’t constitute a campaign violation because the money came from his personal funds.

In an excerpt of a Fox & Friends interview released Wednesday, Trump appeared to suggest that he was exonerated by the fact that the payments came out of his personal finances, and said he only became aware of Cohen’s payments after the fact.

“Later on I knew, later on,” Trump told Fox & Friends. “What [Cohen] did — and they weren’t taken out of the campaign finance, that’s the big thing. That’s a much bigger thing.

“Did they come out of the campaign? They didn’t come out of the campaign, they came from me.”

Trump’s remarks contradict Cohen’s remarks, made under oath in a federal court, in which he said that Trump instructed him to make the payments.

Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion and bank fraud. His plea deal states that the payments were made specifically to influence the 2016 presidential election by covering up Trump’s alleged extramarital affairs.

Trump has accused Cohen of making up stories in order to secure a deal from prosecutors.

“I don’t know if you know, but I tweeted about the payments,” Trump said in the Fox & Friends interview. “But they didn’t come out of the campaign. In fact, my first question when I heard about it was ‘Did they come out of the campaign?’ because that could be a little dicey. And they didn’t come out of the campaign and that’s big.”

He added the payments were “not even a campaign violation.”

Trump was referring to a May 3 Twitter thread explaining his reimbursement of Cohen for the payment to Daniels.

Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

…very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

…despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

Trump also suggested that predecessor Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign was treated leniently in being fined $375,000 by the Federal Election Commission for failing to file 48-hour contribution reports for donations totaling some $1.9 million.

“If you look at President Obama, he had a massive campaign violation but he had a different attorney general and they viewed it a lot differently,” Trump said.

However, the Obama campaign was not found to have wilfully violated the law.

In Cohen’s case, he admitted he knew he was breaking the law by making the payments. Unlike the Obama case, where the issue was timely reporting, the hush money payments were never disclosed at all on Trump’s campaign filings.

Andrew Herman, a lawyer specializing in campaign finance at law firm Miller & Chevalier, said the two cases are “completely different species.”

“One is a paperwork error. And the other is a conscious attempt to obscure payments made to affect an election,” he said.

