Pedestrian dead after being hit by truck in Saint-Laurent

A pedestrian has died after she was struck by a truck in the Saint-Laurent borough late Wednesday afternoon.

Montreal police said the woman, who is in her 50s or 60s, was crossing Marcel-Laurin Boulevard when she stopped near the middle of the road where there is a median separating traffic lanes.

Police said a truck was heading south on the boulevard when he turned left on a green light and struck the pedestrian.

Raphael Bergeron, a police spokesperson, said it appears the driver did not see the woman when he was turning.

The woman was in critical condition when she was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the truck driver was also treated for shock.

An investigation is underway.