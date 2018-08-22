Travis Vader to appeal manslaughter conviction in the fall

Travis Vader, the man convicted of killing St. Albert seniors Lyle and Marie McCann, will be back in court in the fall to appeal his manslaughter conviction.

On Jan. 25, 2017, Vader was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, but Justice Denny Thomas cited Section 230 of the Criminal Code in his decision.

Portions of Section 230 were ruled unconstitutional more than 25 years ago. Vader was subsequently found guilty of manslaughter and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years.

READ MORE: Travis Vader to appeal manslaughter conviction and life sentence

Vader’s lawyer filed a notice of appeal in January 2017 and the notice stated the appellant: “appeals against conviction on grounds involving a question of law alone, applies for leave to appeal his conviction… applies for leave to appeal his sentence and if leave be granted, hereby appeals against the sentence.”

It also said if a new trial is ordered, the defence also requested the new trial to be heard by judge and jury.

The McCanns were last seen July 3, 2010, filling up their motorhome at a gas station before a trip to British Columbia. Their burned out motorhome was found on July 16 near Peers, Alta.

READ MORE: Travis Vader: legal expert says error leaves verdict open to appeal

It’s not known how the couple was killed.

Vader is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton for his appeal on Nov. 28.

– With files from Emily Mertz, Global News

The full notice of appeal document is posted below.

Notice of Appeal: Travis Vader, Jan. 27 by Anonymous TdomnV9OD4 on Scribd