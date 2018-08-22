Saskatoon golfer looking to make a splash at CP Women’s Open

Normally playing in your first LPGA tournament would come with a lot of nerves, but Saskatoon’s Anna Young says she’s just “excited” for the opportunity.

Young will make her LPGA debut at the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open in Regina when the championship rounds begin on Thursday.

Although the 24-year-old enters play through a sponsorship exemption and isn’t officially part of the LPGA, Young said she is staying relaxed.

“I really just want to play well. I just want to do what I need to do to play well and the rest will take care of itself. Just one shot at a time,” Young said.

Young is a five-time Saskatchewan amateur ladies golf champion and has been playing on the Symetra Tour, a level below the LPGA, since 2016.

That experience and the fact she is playing in her home province has her feeling confident.

“I love being home. In the summer that’s where I spend all my off weeks. It’s really nice to have a tournament week where I only have to drive two and half hours instead of having to fly for a day,” Young said.

“I’ve been out to Wascana earlier this year to play the course and was able to get a little more comfortable with it.”

Young is one of only two Saskatchewan golfers in the tournament, the other being Bobbi Brandon, and has enjoyed her time in the spotlight.

“It’s been really fun. I’ve had a little experience with interviews when I’ve won the (Saskatchewan Amateur Women’s Golf Championship) in previous years, but this is definitely much bigger and cooler,” Young said.

“I’m just really taking it all in and loving every minute of it.”

By taking part in this week’s event, Young is missing out on stage one of the LPGA’s Qualifying School, but is still eligible to attend the school next year.

It may be a long shot, but if Young manages to win the CP Women’s Open, she’ll earn her LPGA card.