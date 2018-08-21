Volunteers working to make CP Women’s Open a success in Regina

As the 2018 CP Women’s Open swings into full gear it’s expected to draw thousands of spectators, but it’s the volunteers who are playing a key role to make sure it runs smoothly.

“The volunteers are the flavor, they’re the personality that’s why we have the best because they are all happy,” volunteer committee co-chair, Karen Pasterfield said. “They are willing to help the fans, they want to help the golfers. They are the personality.”

Nancy Prout started volunteering for the Canadian Women’s Open in 2002 and flew all the way from Ontario to dedicate her time. She’s one of more than 1,100 volunteers from across the country helping to make sure the event goes off without a hitch.

“I’m in hospitality, so I’m over at the clubhouse scrutinizing everybody’s tickets to make sure nobody comes in- we need to have the right credentials,” Prout said.

While it’s her first time in Regina, Prout says volunteering also gives her the opportunity to improve her game.

“It’s not pretty but I do try,” Prout said. “I come to these events to see if I can get some new tips on what I should do and what I’m doing wrong.”

The set up alone took a solid three weeks to complete and with over 20 committees, volunteers are in charge of everything from parking and security to players services.

“We have more volunteers for this event than both the Brier and Memorial Cup together,” Pasterfield said.

Throughout the week the event is expected to draw between 50,000 and 75,000 spectators and welcome 156 of the world’s best golfers to the Queen City.