Henderson ‘excited’ to be back playing in Canada

Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson made her appearance in Regina on Tuesday, as she gears up for the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open, which runs from Aug. 20-26.

It’s the seventh time the Smith Fall, Ont. native is playing in the event, with her best finish coming last year. She finished with a final score of -7, good enough for a 12th place tie.

With no Canadian golfer winning the event since 1973, and being in Canada, all eyes will be on Henderson when she tees off on Thursday.

“Every time it just keeps getting better for me. Better finishes, better crowds (and) better fans. It’s really amazing,” Henderson said on playing in Canada.

“This is my only real opportunity to come home to Canada and play in front of everybody and hopefully (I) give them a good show.”

Henderson has finished in the top 10 eight times so far in 2018, including a seventh-place tie at the Indy Women Tech Championship this past weekend.

“I’ve definitely had a good summer. It’s been a little bit of up and down on and off the course, but overall, I feel like my game is in a really strong and good position,” Henderson said.

“My ball stroking is going very well (and) my greens in regular stats are very good this summer. On Sunday, seeing a lot puts go in, was a great feeling for me.”

The 20-year-old says it’s important to stay focused throughout the weekend if she wants to be atop the leaderboard come Sunday, but at the same time says it’s hard to ignore that ‘special feeling’ of playing in Canada.

“Growing up and watching Canadian Women Open’s as a fan, I just really admired everybody there,” Henderson said.

“Now to be in that position on the first tee and look out and see the whole grass covered outside the ropes with people is really cool and I really have to pinch myself.”

Henderson is one of 15 Canadians taking part in the tournament, joining Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane in a quest for a championship.

Round 1 begins Thursday morning at Wascana Golf Club.