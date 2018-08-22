Halifax cop charged after allegedly stealing money during traffic stop

A Halifax Regional Police officer is facing charges after he allegedly stole money during a traffic stop.

In a news release on Wednesday, Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) spokesperson director Felix Cacchione said an investigation into the incident began on August 12.

Cacchione said Halifax Regional Police received a report that money had been stolen from his wallet during a traffic stop.

As a result of the investigation, Const. Anthony George Sparks has been charged with one count of theft under $5,000.

Sparks is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Oct. 9 for arraignment.

SiRT is responsible for investigating instances of police wrongdoing in Nova Scotia.