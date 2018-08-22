Rosemère university student’s ‘skate cleanup’ challenging others to pick up garbage

Marianne Riendeau was just going for her daily skate around her neighbourhood when she started picking up garbage.

After filling a bag and posting a photo to Facebook, she created a social media phenomenon.

“I saw there was trash and garbage everywhere. And I thought, if it makes me that angry, why not pick it up?” she told Global News. “Crap in my streets won’t clean itself, you know?”

Her Facebook post has been shared more than 4,000 by Wednesday afternoon.

Some people are emailing Riendeau photos with encouragement, thanking her for the idea.

Her neighbours are getting a kick out of all the publicity Riendeau is getting. “My wife was like, ‘Hey, that’s Marianne on TV,'” said Richard Tremblay, who lives across the street.