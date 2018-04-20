Montreal gets ready for spring cleanup

Montreal is getting ready for a big spring cleanup.

After a long winter with above average snowfall, the city says it’s time to spruce up the city for the summer.

“We will start the operation in the entire metropolis,” says Jean-François Parenteau, borough mayor for Verdun, and it’s time to send a message to the population that we need help.”

To help make that happen, the city has organized a cleanup campaign which starts the weekend of April 21 and ends May 6. They’ve organized a series of cleanup activities in different boroughs designed to get Montrealers to help clean up their neighbourhoods.

“Now we will clean the alleys, the streets, the parks, and because Montreal is an island,” Parenteau explains, “now it’s time to clean up the shores.”

But city workers can’t do it all. That’s why the city is encouraging everyone to do their part throughout the year.

“For example, don’t leave your garbage on the ground — put it in the garbage can. If you want to make a picnic, it’s good. But pick up your waste and put it in the garbage. Because it’s OUR city — not the borough’s city.”

There will also be a huge cleanup at Lafontaine Park on Sunday as part of Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

