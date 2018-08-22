Head-on collision north of London kills 1, sends 2 to hospital

Police in Huron County say a man is dead and two others are in hospital following a two-vehicle crash north of London.

It was shortly after 2:15 p.m. Tuesday when officers along with Huron County Paramedic Services and members of the Central Huron Fire Department were called to the scene on Huron Road just east of Front Road in Clinton.

According to investigators, a small passenger car was travelling westbound on Huron Road, also known as Highway 8, when for unknown reasons a small passenger car lost control, crossed over the centre line and collided head-on with a minivan.

The driver was alone in the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place Wednesday in London.

The minivan was heavily damaged and the two people inside had to be extricated from the vehicle, officers said.

The driver was taken to a London hospital where she was treated for life-threatening injuries. The passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and he remains in hospital, police said.

They said names will be released pending next-of-kin notification.

Huron Road was closed between Front Road and Sanctuary Line until 8 p.m. while the OPP West Region technical collision investigation team looked into the collision.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).