Police end search for man seen drifting away on floatation device from Long Point

Provincial police in Lake Erie say they have ended their search for a man who was reported to be seen drifting from shore in Long Point.

Police say they responded to the call at around 5 p.m. on Monday after a concerned witness reported seeing a man on a flotation device drifting away from shore out into Lake Erie.

Rescue crews spent Monday night scouring Lake Erie by water and air, finding a blue and white single-person flotation device similar to a tire tube. However, police say they were not able to locate a person in the area.

On Tuesday, police said they had ended their search after not receiving any reports of missing or unaccounted for persons.

While police have officially ended their search, they are still asking anyone to come forward with any information related to the case by calling them or Crime Stoppers.