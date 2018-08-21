Woman breaks into mother’s apartment: Kingston police

Kingston police have arrested a woman for allegedly breaking into her mother’s apartment over the weekend.

On August 19 around 10:30 p.m., police say a 32-year-old woman climbed onto the balcony of her mother’s west-end apartment and entered through the patio door.

The mother was apparently home at the time of the alleged break-in and she caught her daughter in her home with an unknown person, police say.

READ MORE: Police search out suspect in two-year-old break-in

A brief argument ensued, and then the daughter left, allegedly stealing some of her mother’s jewelry and a portable phone base on her way out.

The mother then went to a neighbour’s home to call the police. When police arrived, they found the missing items abandoned near the mother’s residence.

The woman was found at her own home several hours later and was arrested.

The 32-year-old local woman was charged with break-and-enter.