August 21, 2018 1:25 pm

OPP investigating after alleged robbery in Midland

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

OPP have arrested one man in connection with an alleged robbery in Midland.

Police have arrested one person in connection with an alleged robbery in Midland.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Monday at around 7:30 p.m., officers received a report that a robbery had occurred at a home in Midland.

Police say a man entered the home, approached two victims and an altercation occurred.

Officers say as a result, one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, one person was arrested and has been charged with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon, assault, uttering threats, break-and-enter and failing to comply with a probation order.

The name of the accused is being withheld until a further police investigation is complete.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, however, officers believe this to be an isolated incident and do not feel there are any public safety concerns.

