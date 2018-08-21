OPP investigating after alleged robbery in Midland

Police have arrested one person in connection with an alleged robbery in Midland.
According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Monday at around 7:30 p.m., officers received a report that a robbery had occurred at a home in Midland.
Police say a man entered the home, approached two victims and an altercation occurred.
Officers say as a result, one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, one person was arrested and has been charged with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon, assault, uttering threats, break-and-enter and failing to comply with a probation order.
The name of the accused is being withheld until a further police investigation is complete.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, however, officers believe this to be an isolated incident and do not feel there are any public safety concerns.
