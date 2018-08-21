Vancouver missing man
August 21, 2018
Updated: August 21, 2018 1:53 pm

Vancouver police ask for help in search for missing man with dementia

Vancouver police have located a missing man.

UPDATE: Police say the missing man has been located and is in good health

Vancouver police are asking for public help in finding a 60-year-old man with dementia.

Police say he was last seen near Fir Street and West Broadway at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

He is five-foot-nine, weighs 150 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes, and is balding with short, grey hair. He was wearing blue jeans and black hoodie.

Police say he tends to stay on Vancouver’s west side and the UBC Endowment Lands, and may appear confused and disoriented.

If you see him, you’re asked to stay with him until police arrive.
