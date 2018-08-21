B.C. Premier John Horgan to tour wildfire operations in the central Interior

British Columbia Premier John Horgan is to travel to the central Interior to meet with first responders who are fighting some of the more than 500 wildfires burning across the province.

Horgan is to make a stop in Prince George, where shelter has been arranged for more than 2,000 evacuees ordered out because of an 850-square-kilometre blaze threatening an area from Fraser Lake to Fort St. James.

The premier is also expected to travel to Burns Lake, where three out-of-control fires have forced evacuation orders and alerts to the east, south and southwest of that village.

The BC Wildfire Service says 1,925 wildfires have charred 6,121 square kilometres of timber and bush since April 1.

In the Okanagan Valley, crews have been mainly mopping up following aggressive wildfires that broke out in early July, but a new fire has forced the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to issue an evacuation alert northwest of Summerland.

The latest order affects 14 properties and Darke Lake Provincial Park, areas that were under alert last month because of a different blaze.