Evacuation alert for Darke Lake Provincial Park as fire crews respond to new blaze near Summerland

UPDATE 10 P.M.

The Darke Creek wildfire burning north of Summerland and visible from Meadow Valley is estimated to be five hectares.

When wildland firefighters arrived, the blaze was burning aggressively, according to BC Wildfire spokesperson Dale Bojahra.

Flames were climbing trees and spotting in front of the main fire, he said.

The spot fire in Darke Lake Provincial Park a few kilometres away was doused quickly and was only smoldering in a tree, Bojahra told Global News.

Helicopters and air tankers were brought in to help douse the flames Monday afternoon.

A crew will remain at the fire overnight and air support will return in the morning, he said.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation, according to Bojahra.

UPDATE 6 P.M.

The wildfire burning within the vicinity of Darke Lake Valley, north of Faulder, has prompted an evacuation alert for 21 properties and Darke Lake Provincial Park.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) issued the evacuation alert notice at 6 p.m. Monday.

“Residents in this area were put on evacuation alert exactly one month ago due to the Mount Eneas fire,” a release from the RDOS said. “We can appreciate how the high activity of wildfires and the amount of smoke in the area can make residents feel uneasy.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Firefighters are responding to a new blaze approximately 15 kilometres northwest of Summerland, B.C.

The fire, which is in the Darke Creek area, is currently estimated at four hectares.

Six firefighters, two helicopters and air tankers are responding.

More to come…