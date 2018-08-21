Crime
Police release suspect photo after elderly woman’s purse stolen at London grocery store

London police have released this surveillance photo in hopes of identifying the two women.

London police are searching for two women after an elderly woman was robbed of her purse at a north London grocery store last month.

The incident happened at the Metro grocery store at 1030 Adelaide St. just past 5 p.m. Thursday, July 26. Police say one woman distracted the victim, while the other stole a purse from her walker.

An uncropped version of the photo London police have released, in hopes of identifying two women.

Investigators have released a video surveillance image, in hopes of catching the suspects.

One is described as in her 40s, five-feet-six-inches with a heavy build, short blond hair with shaved brown hair on the sides of her head. She was wearing a blue tank top, light brown shorts, and has numerous tattoos on her left arm including a butterfly tattoo inside the left elbow.

The other suspect is described as in her 30s, five-feet-eight-inches tall with a medium build, with short brown hair shaved on the sides. She was wearing a pink golf shirt, white shorts, has tattoos on her left arm, and was wearing a black crossbody bag.

London police are urging anyone who can identify these woment to call them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

