Police release suspect photo after elderly woman’s purse stolen at London grocery store

London police are searching for two women after an elderly woman was robbed of her purse at a north London grocery store last month.

The incident happened at the Metro grocery store at 1030 Adelaide St. just past 5 p.m. Thursday, July 26. Police say one woman distracted the victim, while the other stole a purse from her walker.

Investigators have released a video surveillance image, in hopes of catching the suspects.

One is described as in her 40s, five-feet-six-inches with a heavy build, short blond hair with shaved brown hair on the sides of her head. She was wearing a blue tank top, light brown shorts, and has numerous tattoos on her left arm including a butterfly tattoo inside the left elbow.

The other suspect is described as in her 30s, five-feet-eight-inches tall with a medium build, with short brown hair shaved on the sides. She was wearing a pink golf shirt, white shorts, has tattoos on her left arm, and was wearing a black crossbody bag.

London police are urging anyone who can identify these woment to call them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).