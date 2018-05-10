London woman charged with stealing from seniors after posing as PSW

A London woman, who was charged in September 2016 in connection with allegations she posed as a personal support worker and stole from seniors, is facing new charges in a similar incident last month.

Elderly residents of a seniors-only home reported that a woman posing as a personal support worker gained access to the apartments. She then reportedly took the victims to the bank under the guise of helping them with their banking, and took the withdrawn cash once they returned home.

Police were also told that the victims gave the woman money to make purchases but that she never returned.

Amanda Albert, 33, of London is facing two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of breach of probation.

In September 2016, Albert and a man were charged with several fraud- and theft-related counts after a string of incidents between December 2015 and August 2016.

At that time, police had said a man and woman went to homes posing as personal support workers and then grabbed debit and credit cards without the knowledge and consent of the seniors.