Search temporarily called off for missing Saskatchewan man

Police have temporarily called off the search for Victor Falk, a missing Saskatchewan man who was last seen on Aug. 14.

A search for a missing 77-year-old man in Saskatchewan has been temporarily called off.

Victor Falk, 77, was last seen at his home in on the evening of Aug. 14.

But after nearly five days of searching, and with no fresh clues to draw on, police and local search and rescue teams have made no further plans this week to look for Falk.

RCMP continue to encourage people who live in the Rosthern and Waldheim areas to check abandoned buildings or vehicles on their properties for signs of Falk.

Falk is in good overall physical health, according to the RCMP, but has a medical condition that can lead to mood changes and confusion.

In the past, he has wandered around the area and may have become disoriented, RCMP said.

Falk is described as five-foot eight and 178 pounds.

He may be wearing a long-sleeve plaid shirt, with a blue and white hat and dark pants. He wears prescription glasses, but may have large sunglasses on top.

Falk is from the nearby town of Waldheim and is known to frequent both communities.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Rosthern RCMP at 306-232-6400.

-With files from Ryan Kessler and The Canadian Press

